Ben Fogle to explore the Congo for new Channel 5 documentary

Ben Fogle

Ben Fogle has described his trip to the Republic of the Congo for a new Channel 5 series as fulfilling a “lifelong ambition that was more than I could have imagined”.

The TV adventurer, 49, will explore the “beating heart of Africa” for a three-part documentary series to better understand the area which is still “steeped in great myth and misconception”, the broadcaster said.

Into The Congo With Ben Fogle will see the TV presenter “fully immerse” himself, encountering the wildlife and ancient tribespeople while living and sleeping in the jungle, as well as taking on challenging journeys through the terrain.

Broadcaster Fogle, who has rowed across the Atlantic, climbed Everest, raced to the South Pole and run across the Sahara, said of his latest expedition: “The Congo was one of the most memorable expeditions I have ever been on.

“It surprised me, it moved me, and it inspired me.

“I have wanted to explore the Congo since I was a child, when I first read about the mighty Congo river, so the trip was a lifelong ambition that was more than I could have imagined.”

The 60-minute episodes will see the Congo as the home to the second largest rainforest in the world – after the Amazon – while the Congo Basin has become one of the top destinations in the world for explorers.

Federico Ruiz, commissioning editor of Unscripted for Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “It was tough finding somewhere new and exciting for Ben to visit with an adventurer CV like his.

“In the Congo you’ve got danger and natural wonder in equal measure and the result is extraordinary. He gives Indiana Jones a run for his money.”

Ben Fogle with his wife Marina on his return to Heathrow Airport after he and James Cracknell returned from the Amundsen Omega 3 South Pole race (Steve Parsons/PA)

Chris Brogden and Tayte Simpson, executive producers at Mentorn Media, said: “Producing this series was an extraordinary experience, showing the breadth of the Congo’s culture and natural beauty.

“Ben spent time with one the world’s most extreme tribes, one that has never let cameras in before.

“The filming proved to be profound and magical.”