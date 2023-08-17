Rachel Riley will not support Manchester United if Greenwood remains at club

I’m with Em, I won’t be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club.

As an example, when it comes to VAWG, less than 1% of rapes reported to police lead to conviction.

We’ve all seen and heard enough.

Pretending this is ok would be a huge part of the problem. https://t.co/0tCPVooXdt

— Rachel Riley MBE ? (@RachelRileyRR) August 17, 2023