Priscilla Presley marks 46th anniversary of death of former husband Elvis

Elvis Presley memorabilia exhibition – London

Priscilla Presley says there will “never be another Elvis” as she marked the 46th anniversary of her ex-husband’s death.

The US businesswoman and actress was married to “the King of Rock and Roll” from 1967 to 1973, and the couple shared a daughter – Lisa Marie Presley.

Elvis died on August 16 1977 and was laid to rest in the grounds of his famous mansion Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Today marks the 46th anniversary of Elvis’ passing. His memory never fades,” Priscilla wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Today marks th 46th anniversary of Elvis' passing. His memory never fades. Thank you to the millions of fans for their continued love. There will never be another Elvis. With love and peace,Priscilla? — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) August 16, 2023

“Thank you to the millions of fans for their continued love. There will never be another Elvis.

“With love and peace, Priscilla.”

The occasion comes following the unexpected death of Lisa Marie earlier this year.

The singer died at the age of 54 in January, with her death ruled as being from natural causes due to effects of a small bowel obstruction.

She was also buried alongside her father at Graceland.