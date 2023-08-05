Nick Knowles gets engaged to Katie Dadzie in Haribo ‘ring incident’

Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie

Nick Knowles has announced his engagement to Katie Dadzie by reposting a photo on social media which shows him getting down on one knee.

DIY SOS presenter Knowles, 60, reposted Dadzie’s Instagram story, which described an incident involving a Haribo sweet.

Dadzie wrote: “As people were trying to announce it before us, there was a haribo ring incident in New Orleans. Very Happy.”

She also posted some photos on her Instagram page, including one which showed her wearing a silver ring on her index finger and a Haribo ring on her ring finger.

Another was of the couple standing next to each other, with Dadzie wearing a white mini dress and Knowles in a short-sleeved shirt with light trousers.

The photos were captioned with a ring emoji and the words: “So last minute something special happened in New Orleans.”

Nick Knowles with Katie Dadzie (Yui Mok/PA)

Knowles has been married twice before and was divorced from his second wife, Jessica Moor, in 2016.

He has four children from previous relationships – Tuesday Knowles, Tyrian-J Knowles, Charlie Knowles and Eddie Knowles.

Knowles has hosted shows including Nick Knowles: Heritage Rescue, Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout, The Retreat, Close Calls: On Camera and the game show Who Dares Wins.