Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour raises more than £5m for charity

ShowbizPublished:

The tour raised funds for causes including Planned Parenthood and Every Town For Gun Safety.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ world tour has raised more than £5 million for charity.

The former One Direction star wrapped up his Love On Tour shows last week after playing to more than five million people over 173 dates.

The shows have raised more than 6.5 million dollars for charities, including causes of reproductive rights, gun control, humanitarian aid and voting rights.

They include Planned Parenthood, Choose Love, Physicians For Reproductive Health, Black Minds Matter UK, Save The Children, International Rescue Committee and Every Town For Gun Safety.

Styles kicked off Love On Tour in September 2021 before wrapping up at the RCF Arena in Italy on July 22.

He has toured the UK, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australasia.

The run included 20 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York, six nights at London’s Wembley stadium and a headline slot at Coachella festival across two nights.

The tour supported the release of Styles’ third album Harry’s House, which was a critical and commercial hit and bagged him the Grammy for album of the year.

Styles also won four Brit awards, for album of the year, British song of the year for As It Was, British artist of the year and best British pop R&B act.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News