Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty takes top spot on best-dressed list

Akshata Murty

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty has claimed the top place as one of Britain’s best dressed for 2023.

The businesswoman and fashion designer, 43, was named on the list compiled by Tatler magazine alongside Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Love Actually star Bill Nighy.

Chandler Tregaskes, style editor for Tatler said: “The coveted number one spot in Tatler’s best dressed list belongs to the chatelaine of Downing Street, Akshata Murty.

“Her stream of ‘It’ ensembles would have given Jackie Kennedy a run for her money.

Akshata Murty greets the first lady of the US, Jill Biden, in May (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Though she lacks the pillbox hats and layered pearls of yore, Mrs Sunak is a shining example of modern-day diplomatically decadent dressing that steals the show.”

Ms Murty, the daughter of an Indian billionaire, attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, California, and subsequently started her fashion label Akshata Designs.

Since Mr Sunak became Prime Minister last year, she has greeted prominent individuals in an array of elegant outfits.

Ms Murty attended news publishers Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch’s annual party in June wearing a purple flower patterned dress with short sleeves and a light pink purse.

Bill Nighy also made the Tatler fashion list (Ian West/PA)

She opted for a pale blue embroidered dress with a black fascinator during the coronation in May and when she greeted a pink-styled US first lady Jill Biden that same month, Ms Murty wore a blue and white dress which featured mosaic-like patterns.

She also made an appearance on Tatler’s Social Power Index for 2023, which was topped by the King and Queen, alongside her husband Mr Sunak.

Also among those to make Tatler’s 25-strong fashion list is former chief executive of the Serpentine Galleries Yana Peel, opera singer Danielle de Niese and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Previous mentions on the magazine’s best dressed list include the late Queen, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, fashion designer Stella McCartney, singer Dua Lipa and pop star Harry Styles.