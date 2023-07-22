PODCAST: How young 'telly freak' from Shrewsbury ended up writing Barbara Windsor's favourite ever episode of EastEnders

TV comedian backs campaign to help struggling Stourbridge comedy venue amid land dispute
Matt Evans can clearly remember sitting on the sofa at home with his mum as a schoolboy in Shrewsbury and watching the very first edition of EastEnders almost 40 years ago.
Little could he have imagined back then that all these years later he would have a whopping 120-plus episodes of the BBC soap under his belt as a professional, Bafta-nominated scriptwriter - nor that none other than Dame Barbara Windsor, who played the indomitable Peggy Mitchell, would cite an episode he wrote - Pat & Peggy - as her favourite.