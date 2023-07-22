Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

PODCAST: How young 'telly freak' from Shrewsbury ended up writing Barbara Windsor's favourite ever episode of EastEnders

Premium
By Ian HarveyShowbizPublished: Comments

Matt Evans can clearly remember sitting on the sofa at home with his mum as a schoolboy in Shrewsbury and watching the very first edition of EastEnders almost 40 years ago.

Screenwriter and producer Matt Evans
Screenwriter and producer Matt Evans

Little could he have imagined back then that all these years later he would have a whopping 120-plus episodes of the BBC soap under his belt as a professional, Bafta-nominated scriptwriter - nor that none other than Dame Barbara Windsor, who played the indomitable Peggy Mitchell, would cite an episode he wrote - Pat & Peggy - as her favourite.

Showbiz
Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the Telford office.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News