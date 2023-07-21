Frankie Bridge to make West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story

Frankie Bridge and the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story

Frankie Bridge will join the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story for her West End debut.

The Saturdays singer, 34, will step in to play Lauren in the supernatural thriller from August until the end of its run on September 17.

She will replace One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush, who said: “I am truly gutted that my time in 2:22 A Ghost Story has come to an unexpected and early end.

We are delighted to welcome @FrankieBridge to the #222aghoststory family! Unfortunately @SophiaBush has had to withdraw from the role due to illness. We’ve loved having her as part of the cast, and we’re sending her lots of love & well wishes. Catch Frankie from Aug – 17 Sep. pic.twitter.com/n9NAe1OLhc — 2:22 A Ghost Story (@222aghoststory) July 21, 2023

“I came down with a virus in June and have not been able to bring my body back to a baseline.

“After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage, visiting multiple doctors and spending a night in the emergency room, I’ve been advised by expert healthcare specialists that I needed to end my time on stage and be under the care of my doctors at home in the US.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to my incredible castmates and to every member of our extraordinary company, who became fast family. It means the world to me that so many fans travelled to London to see the show.

“If you’re booked for future nights, please still go and support my brilliant co-stars. They will blow you away.

“And I know that Frankie Bridge will be astounding as she makes Lauren her own through the rest of this run.”

Bridge, who came third on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, said she has loved the production since she first saw it and described landing the role of Lauren as a “total dream come true”.

On joining the cast, she added: “Never one to do things by halves, it’s an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn’t be more excited to join the cast.

“Lauren is a joy to play with so many layers and emotions to explore. I can’t wait for you to meet her.”

Bridge will make her West End debut alongside Clifford Samuel, Jaime Winstone and Ricky Champ in the fifth West End transfer of Danny Robins’ supernatural thriller.

Previous seasons have featured the West End debut of pop star Lily Allen, as well as appearances from Harry Potter’s Tom Felton, former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, Busted singer Matt Willis and Inbetweeners actor James Buckley.

The show, directed by Matthew Dunster, follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted while her husband Sam is not having any of it.

The couple argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben as belief and scepticism clash.

The play has moved to the Apollo Theatre, with previous runs at the Lyric and Criterion theatres.

The show’s producers said: “Due to illness, Sophia Bush has unfortunately had to withdraw from the production. We are delighted to welcome Frankie Bridge to the 2:22 family.