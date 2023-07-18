Technical glitch on BBC Breakfast leaves reporter ‘sounding like Minnie Mouse’

Minnie: Style Icon exhibition

A BBC Breakfast sports report could have been mistaken for a morning cartoon after a technical glitch left a reporter sounding like “Minnie Mouse”.

News correspondent Shaimaa Khalil was reporting live from Melbourne, Australia, on concerns about the viability of the Commonwealth Games when a sound problem developed, making her voice sound high-pitched and robotic.

Unaware of the problem, she continued with her report but was interrupted by sports presenter Mike Bushell, who was back in the studio.

He told viewers: “Apologies for the technical problems there, this is a developing story and we will have more of that throughout the morning on Breakfast.”

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “#bbcbreakfast loving that a sound error turned the reporter’s voice into Minnie Mouse during a live report.”

Australia’s Victoria state has withdrawn as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to the cost of the event breaching estimates by around 5 billion Australian dollars (£2.5 billion).