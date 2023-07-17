Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first child with Bader Shammas.

The Mean Girls star, 37, and her financier husband are “over the moon in love”, a spokesperson for the actress told the PA news agency.

Lohan announced she was expecting her first child in March by posting a photo on her Instagram of a baby grow with “coming soon” written across the item.

She and Shammas married in April 2022 and fell pregnant later that year.

Lindsay Lohan (Ian West/PA)

A spokesperson told PA on Monday: “Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai.

“The family is over the moon in love.”

The child was reportedly born in Dubai, with Lohan previously saying the city “gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next”.

Her breakout role came in the 1998 film The Parent Trap in which she played estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James.

It was a critical success and helped launch Lohan’s acting career.

She went on to star in multiple popular Noughties films, including Mean Girls, Herbie Fully Loaded, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen and Freaky Friday.

Lohan revealed that her Freaky Friday on-screen mother, Jamie Lee Curtis, was among those who have given her advice.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine’,” she said.

Lohan took a partial step back from the Hollywood limelight after years of tabloid attention alongside pop star Britney Spears and US socialite Paris Hilton.