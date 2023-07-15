Notification Settings

Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson were among stars at Wimbledon women’s final

ShowbizPublished:

It was one of the first public appearances for Capaldi who struggled to finish his Glastonbury set.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson were among the famous faces watching the ladies singles final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon.

It was one of the first public appearances for Scottish singer Capaldi after he struggled through his Pyramid stage performance at Glastonbury last month and announced he is taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future” as he learns to adjust to the impact of his Tourette’s diagnosis.

The 26-year-old, wearing a light blue denim shirt over a white T-shirt, watched the final with Harry Potter star Watson, 33, in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during the penultimate day of the 2023 championships.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sat in the Royal Box (John Walton/PA)

US singer Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra were also among the stars on Centre Court to watch Vondrousova become the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title after beating sixth seed Jabeur 6-4 6-4.

The pair sat in the Royal Box, with Jonas in a tweed suit and Chopra sporting rectangular green-tinted sunglasses.

The 13th day of the championship also saw Lin-Manuel Miranda and Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield reunite in the Royal Box after Hamilton creator Miranda’s directorial debut Tick, Tick… Boom! starred Garfield as Rent lyricist and composer Jonathan Larson, and won him a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield (centre) and Vito Schnabel (right) watched the match (John Walton/PA)

Former Wimbledon presenter Sue Barker was also spotted watching the match from the Royal Box alongside former model Julia Lemigova and ex- tennis champion Martina Navratilova.

Barker left her role as lead anchor of the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage last summer after 30 years of presenting the tennis event.

