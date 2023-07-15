Gary Barlow reveals he has not eaten a hamburger since 2009

BST Hyde Park

Take That frontman Gary Barlow has revealed he has not eaten a hamburger for 14 years out of discipline.

Appearing on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, the singer-songwriter had to conjure up his idea of “food heaven”, telling host Matt Tebbutt that it took him three attempts but he felt he had “really nailed it” in choosing a hamburger.

The 52-year-old said: “The food heaven is something I can remember the last time I had it was 2009.

“I don’t eat hamburgers very often but I love them so much. It’s a big treat.”

When asked whether it was “because you’re very disciplined”, he responded: “I try to be.”

Barlow joked with TV presenter and wine expert Olly Smith saying: “We have our daily fitness conversations, we’re challenged.”

He added: “The food heaven for me is an ultimate hamburger with everything on, great bun, great beef with shoestring fries, condiments mayonnaise (and) ketchup, lightly pan-fried red onions, cheese, gorgeous.”

Barlow was also asked to pick his “food hell”, and choose haggis.

Always a lovely experience. Thank you @SaturdayKitchen and thank you @matt_tebbutt and @jollyolly amazing food from the chefs and beautiful wine choices ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @GaryBarlowWines pic.twitter.com/4hThs8ygIZ — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) July 15, 2023

He said: “I’m already worried because I feel like the people of Scotland are taking offence, but it’s not that.

“A lot of my friends are Scottish, I love playing gigs in Scotland, it’s not an attack on Scotland. It’s haggis, I hate it.

“I taste it for about two weeks once I’ve eaten it. Not good.”