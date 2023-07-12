Succession stars make Emmy nomination history with nods in top acting category

Succession

Hit HBO drama Succession has made Emmy Award history after receiving three lead actor nominations for its final season.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin will go head to head at the 75th annual awards, after all receiving nods in the category.

It marks the first time ever that three actors from the same series have been nominated simultaneously for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Cox, Strong and Culkin all play members of the scheming Roy family in the drama, which wrapped up its fourth series earlier this year.

Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, was also nominated in the equivalent female category of outstanding lead actress in a drama series, and the series was also nominated for outstanding drama series.

Succession has already earned 13 Emmy awards, including two best drama series awards for seasons two and three.

Cox and Strong have already competed in the lead actor category twice, with Strong defeating the Scottish actor in 2020.

It is Culkin’s first nomination in the outstanding lead actor category, though he has been nominated in the best supporting actor Emmy category twice.

Succession actors Alexander Skarsgard and Nicholas Braun also received Emmy nominations in the outstanding supporting actor category.

Other actors in the outstanding lead actor category include Bob Odenkirk, for Better Call Saul, and Pedro Pascal, for zombie-thriller The Last Of Us.

Pascal’s co-star in The Last Of Us, British teenager Bella Ramsey, also picked up a nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series – alongside Snook.

Elsewhere, Daniel Radcliffe was nominated for an Emmy award for his performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The Harry Potter star was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie, alongside fellow British star Taron Egerton.

The annual ceremony recognises the best in television excellence, and is hosted by the US Television Academy.

Nominations were read out by actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma on Tuesday.