Late actor Ray Stevenson appears in new trailer for Star Wars spin-off Ahsoka

ShowbizPublished:

The actor, who died in May at the age of 58, appears as the villainous Baylan Skroll.

The Three Musketeers Premiere – London

Late Northern Irish thespian Ray Stevenson appears in the new trailer for Disney’s upcoming live action Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka.

The actor, who died in May at the age of 58, appears as the villainous Baylan Skroll who promises that “war is inevitable” in the two-minute clip.

The series, which follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy, will launch on Disney+ on August 23.

It stars Rosario Dawson in the title role as well as Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Doctor Who star David Tennant.

The trailer sees a red lightsaber-wielding Stevenson, confront Dawson’s character – the protege of Anakin Skywalker.

“Anakin spoke highly of you,” Stevenson says.

“I’m not here to discuss my past,” Dawson replies, before the pair do battle.

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Ahsoka is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck.

The first two episodes of the series will launch on August 23, exclusively on Disney+.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

