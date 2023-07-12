Britney Spears: I worked my ass off to get my memoir written

The 21st Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party – Los Angeles

Britney Spears says she “worked her ass off” to get her memoir written, after announcing the book that will be on her “terms”.

The US pop star said she had had “a lot of therapy” to help get the book done and hoped fans would like it.

The Woman In Me by Spears will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, in October this year.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday following the announcement, Spears said: “Ok guys I just got finished with my book – it’s coming out very, very soon.

“I worked my ass off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it.

“And if you don’t, that’s cool too.”

The singer added that now that her memoir had been finished, she would be taking a trip to the Bahamas.

A video announcing the book, also posted to Instagram: “It’s coming, my story, on my terms, at last. Are you ready?”

According to the publisher, the book will be a “brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope” that will also cover the singer’s battle to end her conservatorship.

The complex legal arrangement, started in 2008, had allowed the 41-year-old singer’s father Jamie Spears to control her freedom and finances.

It is usually reserved for the very ill or old, and the conservatorship was terminated by a judge in Los Angeles after 13 years in November 2021.

In the book, Spears will cover her speaking in court and the “impact sharing her voice — her truth” had on her and “countless others” along with the “power of music and love”.

In June last year, the Grammy winner married long-time partner Sam Asghari at her home in Los Angeles in a star-studded ceremony that had Madonna and Drew Barrymore among the guests.

In the press release, Jennifer Bergstrom, senior vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, said: “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Audio and world rights are also part of the deal with CAA, the publisher also said.

US outlet Page Six has reported the deal with Simon & Schuster was said to be worth as much as 15 million US dollars (£11 million).

The Woman In Me will be released on October 24.

The announcement came less than a week after Spears was involved in an altercation in a Las Vegas hotel.

The singer had claimed she was “backhanded” in the face by a security guard after going to “congratulate” French basketball star Victor Wembanyama.

But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said CCTV showed Spears had inadvertently hit herself in the face after her hand was pushed off the star by security.