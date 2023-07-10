Notification Settings

Police make 27 arrests at Trnsmt Festival over weekend

It is understood the arrests were in connection with drugs, assault and disorder or breach of the peace.

Police officers at Trnsmt
Police officers at Trnsmt

Police Scotland have confirmed 27 people were arrested during the Trnsmt weekend in Glasgow.

Officers made 13 arrests on Sunday, the final night of the Scottish music festival, involving people aged between 13 and 49.

It is understood the arrests were in connection with drugs, assault and disorder or breach of the peace.

It follows three arrests on Friday and 11 on Saturday.

The three-day festival on Glasgow Green was brought to a close on Sunday evening by The 1975. Sam Fender and Pulp had headlined on the other nights.

About 50,000 music lovers attended each day.

Trnsmt festival will return to the city next year between July 12 and 14, with presale tickets set to go on sale on Wednesday, following by a general ticket release on Friday.

