Heavy rain marks Sam Fender’s closing set on second day of Trnsmt

TRNSMT Festival

Heavy rain marked Sam Fender’s headline set on the second night of the Trnsmt festival in Glasgow.

The Newcastle rocker closed the festival’s second night with pyrotechnics, fireworks and confetti as he remarked on the journey he had taken from the festival’s beginning.

In a nod to Fender’s home town, many of his fans were seen sporting black and white Newcastle strips.

He said: “We’ve played every stage in this festival, from a little stage over there to the main stage.

“It’s just really surreal.

“I just feel like nothing is f****** real anymore.”

Sam Fender performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

He played hits such as Getting Started, Will We Talk and Hypersonic Missiles and finished off with Seventeen Going Under.

Mid-set, the Geordie singer led the crowd in a chant of “F*** the Tories.”

He previously said he had “hated” the party and that nothing has changed since he was young.

Kasabian also played the main stage of the festival with hits such as Club Foot, L.S.F and Underdog.

Glasgow Green turned to mud after heavy rain fell on the site.

Thunderstorms had been forecast throughout the day.

Festival goers will have to contend with further forecasts for rain on Sunday, according to the Met Office, but the weather will improve later in the evening.

Festival goers watch Sam Fender performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival (Lesley Martin/PA)

On Sunday, The 1975 fronted by Matty Healy, will close the three day festival alongside Royal Blood, Becky Hill and The Kooks.

Around 50,000 attended each day of the gig which is now in its seventh year.

Geoff Ellis, festival director at TRNSMT said: “Saturday at TRNSMT is always pretty special and this one was no different.

“Seeing Sam Fender close the main stage after years of moving his way up the festival was a proud moment and there’s no one better to get the crowd ready for him than Kasabian.