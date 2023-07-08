Sir Elton John to hold ‘final farewell show’ in Sweden this weekend as tour ends

Glastonbury Festival 2023

Sir Elton John will hold what he has described as his “final farewell show” in Sweden this weekend as his tour comes to an end.

Billed as his retirement from touring, the megastar played his last UK date at Glastonbury festival last month and will bring the tour to an end on Saturday at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter has been travelling the globe on his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour since 2018 which has been paused at various points due to the pandemic and his own positive test for Covid-19.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter has been travelling the globe on his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour since 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Elton has performed for more than 50 years, which has featured tours with Billy Joel and on-stage collaborations with rapper Eminem, US country veteran Dolly Parton and actor Taron Egerton, who played him in the biopic Rocketman.

His headlining of the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in June featured a crowd pleasing set full of hits such as Rocketman, Tiny Dancer, Your Song and I’m Still Standing.

The veteran pop star also highlighted up and coming musicians such as Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama, US singer Stephen Sanchez and Jacob Lusk of Gabriels during his act, as well as paying tribute to his collaborator, the late George Michael.

When he has played throughout the world, Sir Elton has been watched by politicians such as French president Emmanuel Macron and US president Joe Biden, who had him play on the White House lawn in September last year.

Celebrities like Sir Paul McCartney, actress Kirsten Dunst, model Heidi Klum and actress Angela Bassett have also gone to watch the pianist.

The megastar played his last UK date at Glastonbury festival last month (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Elton played his last ever North American tour show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles late last year, with the event livestreamed on Disney+ and featured pre-recorded messages from famous fans.

Mr Biden, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Victoria and David Beckham, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Sting, Parton, Lil Nas X, Bette Midler, Lionel Richie, Billie Eilish, John Legend, The Killers, Ed Sheeran and Joni Mitchell all paid tribute to Sir Elton.

The final show in Los Angeles saw guest appearances from British stars Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee, as well as US country legend Brandi Carlile.

The tour is also one of the highest-grossing concert tours since records began with Billboard reporting that it is the first to do 900 million US dollars (£701,460) worth of ticket sales, with Sir Elton saying more than six million people have come to watch him.

Sir Elton John (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sir Elton has experienced setbacks along the way, including announcing he had walking pneumonia, a milder form of the illness, in early 2020 in New Zealand and an ear infection in November 2018.

Announcing the end of his touring five years ago, Sir Elton said his “priorities have changed”, adding that his and husband David Furnish’s two sons, Elijah and Zachary, had changed their lives.

He vowed not to do a “Cher”, adding: “This is the end”.

The musician is expected to continue working on making music after releasing his collaborations with Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Britney Spears and Sheeran as part of his The Lockdown Sessions releases in 2022.