Wolverhampton's Jaki Graham challenges daughter to night behind bars for charity

Jaki and Natalie Graham pictured at the charity's Tatenhill airbase in Staffordshire

BBC's Natalie Graham was taking part in the 'Jail or Bail' event on Friday night, spending a night locked up in the former Shrewsbury Prison in an effort to raise funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Each "inmate" will have just 24 hours to raise £600 of "bail" money, with all proceeds to go to the charity's helicopter-led emergency medical service.

After attending the organisation's recognition awards and charity ball last year, Jaki wanted to support the charity further and decided to put her daughter up for the challenge.

Natalie, who is a radio presenter for BBC West Midlands, said: "I am really excited to take on the challenge of a night behind bars all in the name of charity.

"Midlands Air Ambulance Charity provide a vital service across the Midlands counties and you never really know when you might need their urgent critical care.

"I encourage everyone to show their support on the 7th for an amazing cause, as well as see me endure a night of surprising challenges."