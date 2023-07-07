Notification Settings

The View frontman praises Glasgow crowds as Trnsmt music festival begins

ShowbizPublished:

Kyle Falconer praised the crowd as the annual musical festival got underway at Glasgow Green on Friday.

The View frontman Kyle Falconer acclaimed Glasgow as the annual Trnsmt music festival got underway in the city on Friday.

Hailing from Dundee, the band took to the mainstage at Glasgow Green for their hour-long set.

Thousands of revellers arrived at the popular festival in the city on Friday for three days of music acts across three stages.

Last minute tickets are still available according to organisers.

TRNSMT Festival
The View performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

So far on Friday, crowds have enjoyed sets from acts including The View; Joesef; and Declan Welsh & the Decadent West.

Former Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton will also play as will Niall Horan from One Direction.

Heaton was popular in Glasgow’s east end when he put substantial bar tabs behind five bars near to Glasgow Green.

He tweeted: “Glasgow, as a thank you, and a small amount of help during the cost of greed crisis, Paul is leaving some money behind the bar at a few local pubs near to Trnsmt festival so that some of you can have a drink on him tomorrow afternoon.”

The festival is due to be headlined on Friday by Pulp, who are playing their first gigs this year in more than a decade.

Friday will be the band’s first show in Scotland since they played the main stage at T in the Park in 2011.

