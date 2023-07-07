Notification Settings

Roger Federer joins fans for Bruce Springsteen BST performance

Published:

The Swiss sporting legend was pictured at the event in Hyde Park on Thursday, as well as musicians Peter Gabriel and Billy Joel.

BST Hyde Park

Former Wimbledon champion Roger Federer was among the famous faces who joined fans thronging to see Bruce Springsteen.

The Swiss sporting legend was pictured at the event in Hyde Park on Thursday, as well as musicians Peter Gabriel and Billy Joel.

Roger Federer arrives to watch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on stage at BST Hyde Park (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Springsteen, known as “The Boss”, rolled back the years during his three-hour set at British Summer Time (BST) – his debut performance at the festival.

Federer’s appearance at the London music festival follows his trip to Wimbledon earlier this week, his first time back since announcing his retirement last year.

BST Hyde Park
Peter Gabriel (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He was welcomed into the Royal Box by the Princess of Wales as the pair watched his old rival Sir Andy Murray breeze into the second round.

Also pictured at Springsteen’s gig on Thursday was former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel.

BST Hyde Park
Billy Joel (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Singer Billy Joel was also in attendance, ahead of his own performance at BST on Friday.

US stars will close out the rest of the London festival with Springsteen returning for a second performance on Saturday and Lana Del Rey closing out the festival on Sunday.

