Ringo Starr: I caught ‘flashes’ of son Zak Starkey’s show at Glastonbury

Sir Ringo Starr

Sir Ringo Starr said he was able to catch “flashes” of his son Zak Starkey’s 2023 Glastonbury performance despite being in the US during the festival.

Speaking at an event in Los Angeles to mark his 83rd birthday, the former Beatles drummer said he felt good to be back on the road performing, but had no plans to return to the UK soon.

Starkey played at Glastonbury’s The Glade with newly formed supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos on the final day of the festival last month.

The group consists of Happy Mondays stars Shaun Ryder and Bez, joined by Andy Bell of Oasis/Ride on bass and Starkey on drums.

Sir Ringo Starr at an event in Los Angeles to mark his 83rd birthday (Mike Bedigan/PA)

Asked if he had watched any of the bands at Glastonbury this year, Sir Ringo told the PA news agency: “I saw a few flashes of my son’s Zak’s band, but just what they show us on the TV. I was here.”

Sir Ringo’s former band mate, Sir Paul McCartney, was pictured multiple times at the festival, including in the wings to watch Foo Fighters’ surprise set on the Friday.

Sir Ringo is currently on tour with his All-Starr Band, playing a string of dates across the US and Canada.

He previously revealed that he had requested fewer breaks between shows for the 2023 tour, which features 22 dates in total.

“I’ve been on the road since ’89 – I love it,” he told PA on Friday.

Sir Ringo Starr (Mike Bedigan/PA)

“Last year, we got knocked down and this year we didn’t get knocked down – we finished the gig.

“I go back out in September – it’s what I do. I am the drummer so I need a few guitars and pianos around me.”

The line-up of the All Starr Band, which has rotated throughout the years, currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.