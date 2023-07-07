‘It’s yours, it’s mine’ – Taylor Swift releases Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey

Taylor Swift has thanked fans “a million times” as she released the re-recorded version of her third studio album Speak Now.

The release marks the next stage of the US megastar’s ambitious re-record of her entire back catalogue to regain control of her master recordings.

Announcing the release on Twitter on Friday, Swift recalled “obsessing” over the tracklist for the album, which was first released in 2010 through Big Machine Records.

Swift tweeted: “It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.

It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had… pic.twitter.com/I2cLH76EIH — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 7, 2023

“I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now.”

“Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation.

“For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall. Speak Now (MY VERSION!) is out now.”

Swift first embarked on the re-recording of her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by the prominent talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label, much to her fury.

The masters have since changed hands again after a deal with investment firm Shamrock Capital, but Swift has continued with a bid to regain ownership of the music by creating new versions of the songs.

Taylor Swift (Matt Crossick/PA)

Swift signed with Universal Music in 2018 in a deal believed to give her control of her master recordings.

She has already recorded new versions of her previous albums Fearless and Red.