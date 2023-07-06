Casa Amor fallout continues to rock Love Island villa

Maya Jama

The newly single Love Island contestants will head out of the villa as the fallout from the Casa Amor recoupling rumbles on.

In scenes that will air on Thursday night, model Ella Thomas and semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde discuss her decision to recouple with Ouzy See, leaving Tyrique single.

She tells him: “I’m sorry, I know that would have been mad shocking for you. I never in a million years thought I’d be open to getting to know someone.”

He replies: “But you did,” and she replies: “Yeah, but hear me out. Ouzy, I already know from the outside, he’s someone that right before I came in here it was about to be something but then I came here.

First Look: The Casa Amor fallout sees tensions erupt ? Chats get heated for the reunited Islanders, tonight at 9pm #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 6, 2023

“I’ve not been open from when I got here, it’s just been you. You’ve been my whole time here and I’ve loved that.”

This does not convince Tyrique, who tells her: “Do you want to hear about my Casa experience? I didn’t do a single thing… the fact that you knew Ouzy before makes it even worse for me, to be honest… there’s clearly something there.

“We decided to close things off, and now you’ve done this.

“I stood there on my own because my feelings for you are genuine. I’ve never in my entire life had feelings for someone the way I do for you and you’ve just thrown it all away by bringing Ouzy back.”

The dramatic recoupling also saw Catherine Agbaje shock Scott Van-Der-Sluis by leaving him for Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.

Discussing Scott’s accusation that her feelings had not been genuine, Catherine says: “First of all, I want to say I didn’t appreciate the way you tried to spin that.

“You haven’t even heard me… you don’t know what I’ve based my decisions off… at the end of the day, I met Elom and Elom is great. It’s given me more time to figure this out.”

The game's the game, but the game ain't always easy! ? Catherine's returned from Casa Amor with Elom – leaving Scott newly single #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ovaFqzbNgb — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2023

He replies: “Catherine, there is no time… out of the girls that came in you were my number one.”

The recoupling left Scott, Tyrique, Jess Harding and Kady McDermott single and Thursday’s episode will see the group leave the villa for cocktails together.

Is there any coming from this this for Tyrique and Ella? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JSGEWrgEAq — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2023

Getting ready in the bedroom with Scott, Tyrique says: “Obviously Ella’s made me single, might as well go and get to know Kady. Time to bounce back.”