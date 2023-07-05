Taylor Swift adds 14 new dates to The Eras Tour in UK and Europe

UK’s biggest Americana album of 2022

Taylor Swift says she is “screaming” with excitement after adding 14 new shows to her The Eras Tour in the UK and Europe.

The shows include dates in major British cities including London, Liverpool and Edinburgh, as well as three dates now in Dublin – June 28 to 30.

The US megastar was already due to play the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 28 and 29, but has now added a Sunday show.

There has been speculation online that this may rule the US megastar out of appearing at the 2024 Glastonbury festival, which also falls on these dates.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

Swift was previously scheduled to perform at the world-famous festival in Somerset in 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, she wrote: “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour.

“And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!