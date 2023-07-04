Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble: A look at the stars of Byker Grove and more

Byker Grove cast

Declan Donnelly and Anthony McPartlin were not the only stars to come from teen drama Byker Grove.

The Geordie duo, who played Duncan (Donnelly) and PJ (McPartlin), were known for the phrase Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble which was later turned into a song that topped the charts.

They are set to become creative consultants of the reboot which will be called Byker and so far does not have a broadcaster attached.

As a new series based on the show has been announced, we take a look at the original BBC series and who was in it.

The first episode of children’s drama was shown on November 8 1989 and came to an end after a total of 18 series in 2006.

Who made an appearance?

Charlie Hunnam starred as Jason Chuckle before having a break-out role in Russell T Davies drama Queer As Folk and rising to fame in US crime drama Sons Of Anarchy.

The 43-year-old actor has since been in Hollywood movies Pacific Rim, The Gentlemen and Papillon.

Soap actress Jill Halfpenny, who has been in EastEnders, Waterloo Road and Coronation Street; Casualty actress Chelsea Halfpenny; Emmerdale star Charlie Hardwick; Dancing On Ice star Donna Air and Hollyoaks star Andrew Hayden-Smith were also among those who had an entertainment career after the show ended.

Coronation Street and Loose Women star Denise Welch and the late Only Fools And Horses actor Roger Lloyd Pack also appeared in the series.

Where was it set?

The series was set in the Byker district of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Who created the theme tune?

The Kane Gang made the memorable theme tune which featured electronic music and someone repeating Byker Grove.

Charlie Hunnam (Matt Crossick/PA)

What happened on the show?

The first episode begins with Julie (Lucy Walsh), who has moved from London, and meets other young people at the club at Byker Grove.

The drama would go on to feature issues such as teenage sexuality, drug addiction, child abuse, teenage pregnancy, abortion, and racism.

The BBC said it became the first children’s drama to tackle the subject of homosexuality in 1995 when Noddy Fishwick kissed his close friend Gary Hendrix at the back of a cinema.

Why was it cancelled?

The BBC said at the time that CBBC was trying to focus “more tightly” on a younger age group.

Who is making the new series?