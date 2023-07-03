‘Our family is growing’ – Zoe Sugg announces second pregnancy

YouTube vlogger launches pop-up store

YouTube star Zoe Sugg has announced she is due to become a mother for the second time.

The author, also known as Zoella, announced the news that she is expecting another daughter, who is due in December, on Monday.

She posted a black and white video of her and partner Alfie Deyes showing ultrasound scans with their young daughter Ottilie Rue Deyes.

“Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December,” Sugg wrote.

The pair have been in a relationship since 2012 and Sugg first revealed they were dating in a blog post the following year.

In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Monday, she said: “You have noticed, I haven’t been uploading on this channel as regularly as I used to do, there’s a reason for that.

“We’re having another baby.”

She added: “I do really, really appreciate the people that have asked how I am.

“That’s been very, very sweet to read, especially in moments where it just feels like there’s a lot of pressure – like I want to film but I don’t feel like I can and I’m not feeling great.

“It was really reassuring to me to know that like so many of you were just hoping I was okay.”

Sugg said she had known “from day one” that the child would be a girl.

“I just knew. It was like every vision I had, was Otti and a little sister,” she said.

“I imagine Alfie with two little girls (and) I said before we found out, ‘I would be so shocked if this was a boy’ because I am so sure.”

She added that there were “differences and similarities” between her pregnancies, but that she was now “starting to feel more like Zoe” again.

“Honestly, we are beyond grateful beyond lucky beyond excited to have another little girl,” she said.

Sugg, the older sister of fellow YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg, found fame aged 19 with her fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog and YouTube channel, which has millions of subscribers.