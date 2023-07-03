Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome second child

Olivier Awards 2016 – London

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their second child.

A representative of Harington confirmed the news to the PA news agency on Monday.

English actor Harington, 36, and Scottish actress Leslie, 35, met while starring together in HBO’s sprawling fantasy series, which ended in 2019 after eight seasons.

Harington played Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones while Leslie played wildling Ygritte, who was known for her famous admonishment “you know nothing, Jon Snow”.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 at Leslie’s ancestral home in Aberdeenshire before announcing the birth of their son in February 2021.

The actor previously admitted that he was “terrified” of becoming a father again, having been “walking on clouds for nine months” with the first pregnancy.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the US in Febraury, Harington said of his two-year-old son: “He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is he’s about to get a brother or sister. I’m terrified.

“With the first baby you’re walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months, well the man is anyway.

“But this time the reality check comes much sooner, you get practical real quick.”

He added: “I’m not sure he’s quite conceptually understood it yet.