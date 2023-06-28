Tom Hanks’ niece has screaming meltdown after elimination from US reality show

Carly Reeves

Tom Hanks’ niece erupted in tears and screamed “I should have more camera time” after being the first eliminated from US reality show Claim To Fame.

US actress Carly Reeves, 39, appeared as part of a group of relatives of better-known celebrities on the ABC competition, co-hosted by brothers Kevin and Frankie Jonas.

The relatives have to conceal their identity and lineage in the “quest for their own fame and fortune” as they live under one roof and try to guess the family ties of their housemates.

During the first episode of the second series, fellow competitor Hugo correctly guessed that Reeves is a relative of double Oscar-winner star Hanks.

This exit will go down in the TV history books. ? Stream the premiere of #ClaimToFame on Hulu now because the drama is just beginning! pic.twitter.com/jigiioqhzq — Claim To Fame (@ClaimToFameABC) June 28, 2023

In the aftermath of her elimination, Reeves burst into tears and made to the bedroom to pack her bags, wailing: “His freaking clues are so freaking obvious.”

During her meltdown, Reeves criticised a clue about her identity given earlier that referred to a bench, saying it was an “obvious” nod to Hanks’ beloved film Forrest Gump.

She said: “Why a bench, why a bench? There’s literally no reference to benches on any other movie. Even (fellow contestant) Gabriel found that out – he’s not even, like, smart.”

Her comments were broadcast to her fellow contestants waiting in the garden below.

Reeves added: “I didn’t even get to do any challenges.