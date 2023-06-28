Oliver Cheshire announces pregnancy of wife Pixie Lott

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire

Oliver Cheshire has announced that his wife Pixie Lott is expecting their first child.

Singer Lott, known for chart-toppers Boys And Girls, All About Tonight and Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh), has been in a relationship with fashion model Cheshire since 2010.

Following an engagement in 2016, the couple were married last year.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Cheshire shared a picture of Lott’s pregnancy bump and their ultrasound scan to Instagram.

He wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own.”

The pair received congratulations from a host of celebrities including Gemma Collins, Ferne McCann and Laura Whitmore.

Collins, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), wrote: “Pixie you truly magical being and I’m so excited for you and happy for you and Cheshire xx”