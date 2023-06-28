Oliver Cheshire announces pregnancy of wife Pixie Lott

Oliver Cheshire has announced that his wife Pixie Lott is expecting their first child.
Singer Lott, known for chart-toppers Boys And Girls, All About Tonight and Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh), has been in a relationship with fashion model Cheshire since 2010.
Following an engagement in 2016, the couple were married last year.
On Wednesday, 35-year-old Cheshire shared a picture of Lott’s pregnancy bump and their ultrasound scan to Instagram.
He wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own.”
The pair received congratulations from a host of celebrities including Gemma Collins, Ferne McCann and Laura Whitmore.
Collins, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), wrote: “Pixie you truly magical being and I’m so excited for you and happy for you and Cheshire xx”
McCann also paying tribute to 32-year-old Lott, wrote: “Wowwwwwww congratulations mamma. This is such exciting news.”