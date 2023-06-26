Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michelle Yeoh and Gwen Stefani among Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2024

ShowbizPublished:

The honourees were announced on Monday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, Star Trek actor Chris Pine and singer Gwen Stefani will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the class of 2024.

The new roster of honourees was announced on Monday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Chadwick Boseman, the late star of Black Panther, will be honoured posthumously in the category of motion pictures.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Chadwick Boseman (Ian West/PA)

Yeoh and Pine will also be honoured in the category, alongside Marvel boss Kevin Feige, producer Chris Meledandri and acting stars Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Christina Ricci.

English rock band Def Leppard are due to receive stars in the recording category, as are Stefani and US hip-hop heavyweight Dr Dre.

Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood and Darius Rucker join them in the category.

Honourees in the television category include Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, Raul De Molina and Lili Estefan.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Gwen Stefani Jennifer (Graylock/PA)

Soul singer Otis Redding will receive a posthumous star in the category of live theatre/live performance, which will also honour 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski.

“The selection committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honourees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said chairwoman Ellen K.

“The committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people.

“We can’t wait to see each honouree’s reaction as they realise that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News