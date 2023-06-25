Lil Nas X joined by Jack Harlow for theatrical Glastonbury performance

Glastonbury Festival 2023

Lil Nas X has delivered a theatrical performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage which featured extravagant costume changes and a surprise appearance from fellow US rapper Jack Harlow.

Staged on one of the most elaborate sets of this year’s festival, the 24-year-old entered on Sunday evening by walking down between large marble-style pillars after a siren sounded and a group of dancers dressed in white cut-out outfits and long braids had performed an energetic opening routine.

Donning a white fur coat over a metal breast plate top and white trousers with fur trim, the rapper opened with his hit song Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Lil Nas X performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Addressing the thousands in the crowd, he said: “Glastonbury, this is my first time here since 2019. I’m happy to be back. This is a big-ass crowd.”

He then asked the masses of fans: “Are y’all ready to have some fun?”

The rapper previously made a surprise appearance during Miley Cyrus’ set in 2019 alongside her father Billy Ray Cyrus.

This time, Lil Nas X commanded the stage as the lead artist, providing high energy throughout.

After a rendition of Scoop, he thanked those who have supported his career, telling the crowd: “In your life journey you have a lot of people that come in when shit is going great and go away when it’s not…

“To everyone that supported me, I love you.”

After briefly leaving the stage, he returned riding on a massive model of a white horse before bursting into his first hit single Old Town Road.

He also sampled extracts of Pony (Jump On It) by Tough Love, Pump It by Black Eyed Peas and Something In The Way by Nirvana.

Lil Nas X (Yui Mok/PA)

As Lil Nas X ran off for a costume change, a dancer entertained the crowds with energetic vogue moves and acrobatic flips until the rapper finally came back in a metallic blue skirt with a bull’s head over the crotch.

The rapper paired it with matching knee-high boots with fur detailing and a collar to perform his song Panini.

His performance of Down Souf Hoes also saw him twerk alongside his back-up dancers.

Closing out his set, he treated the crowd to a surprise appearance from Harlow for their joint record Industry Baby.

As he opened the song, Lil Nas X also sampled Michael Jackson’s Beat It.