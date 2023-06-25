Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez show their lives ‘unfiltered’ in new series

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Celebrity couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez will appear in a new documentary series which will give viewers an “intimate glimpse” into their lives while also showing the journey of their second pregnancy.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and dance professional Marquez was with Alexandra Burke.

Gemma And Gorka: Life Behind The Lens has been commissioned by UKTV’s free-to-air entertainment channel W and catch-up service UKTV Play.

The couple, who welcomed daughter Mia in 2019 and announced their engagement in 2021, said: “We’re so excited to be working with W on a project which not only takes people into our lives behind closed doors, but also one that raises awareness of vaginal birth after Caesarean delivery, and an honest look into the journey of a second pregnancy after a previous traumatic birth.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez at the Brit Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

“We get lots of questions from people who have experienced something similar so it will be a great way for viewers to receive information from professionals who we meet along the way.”

During Mia’s birth, actress and radio presenter Atkinson, 38, needed an emergency C-section when the baby’s heart rate dropped suddenly. Atkinson also suffered a haemorrhage after the birth, losing nearly a litre of blood.

Atkinson, who rose to fame on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks and is also a drive-time host for Hits Radio, said of the series: “We’d been approached and had inquiries about doing reality shows previously but the timing was never right.

“Although it’s always lovely to be asked, we haven’t even done a joint at home photoshoot together.

“When the W channel approached us though, it was different in that they wanted it to be an informative documentary alongside our personal lives.

“Digging into why some of us end up having emergency C-sections and postpartum haemorrhages like I had, and showing the daunting reality of having another baby after a previous traumatic birth. That was the game-changer as I’m asked about it by so many women who had similar circumstances.

“To be able to sit and film with midwives, pelvic floor specialists, doctors and get all that info, as well as showing the chaos we live in as parents, we thought it’d help a lot of people.

“Plus it’s nice to show people that despite what we do for a living, we’re still very much trying to juggle family life, Gorka working away, social lives and be on time for preschool drop off like everyone else.

“We’re hoping it shows people that every parent is ultimately winging it. We all make mistakes and that’s okay. Throughout each day things will get broken or spilt or appointments missed etc. It’s total and utter chaos with two dogs, a toddler, a Spanish dancer who works away and a heavily pregnant northern bird.

“But we try our best and get by regardless. We wanted it to be raw, unfiltered and honest so there’s no ‘glam squad’ beforehand. It’s real life day-to-day. I guess it’s the stuff that people don’t see, especially away from the glitter and glam of Strictly in Gorka’s case.”

Marquez has been on Strictly since 2016 and has made it to the show’s final on three occasions – in 2017 with singer Burke, in 2020 with actress Maisie Smith, and last year with Helen Skelton.

He has also been touring with Strictly co-star Karen Hauer, performing in the UK tour of Firedance – a passionate dance theatre show.

Adam Collings, channel director for W, said of the series which is due to air in the summer: “We’re honoured to have Gemma and Gorka’s new documentary series as part of our programming line-up on W.

“Viewers will get an intimate glimpse into the lives of Gemma and Gorka behind the scenes and it’s sure to be a fun, heart-warming and enjoyable series that is a perfect fit for our audience.”