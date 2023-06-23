Ryan Reynolds ‘visits The Great British Bake Off tent’

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has shared an image of himself dropping into what appears to be The Great British Bake Off tent.

The Hollywood actor, best known for his performance as superhero Deadpool, posted the image on Instagram of himself alongside GBBO judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

On Friday, Reynolds wrote: “A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin.”

The 46-year-old told US outlet People in 2019 that he enjoyed watching the Channel 4 show alongside his wife, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively.

Hollywood shared a similar image of the trio, and wrote: “Prue and I catching up with @vancityreynolds … #legend.”