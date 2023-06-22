Sir Paul McCartney: Last Beatles record is not being artificially created

Hey Grandude!

Sir Paul McCartney has said his “last Beatles record” has not been “artificially or synthetically created” following confusion about the upcoming music.

The 81-year-old singer-songwriter, who was a member of the hitmaking band alongside Sir Ringo Starr and his late bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison, previously said technology was used to make an old demo “pure”.

Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year. We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much… — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 22, 2023

In a Thursday Twitter post, Sir Paul wrote: “Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project.

“No-one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year.

“We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there.

“Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it.

“We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years.

“We hope you love it as much as we do. More news in due course – Paul.”

Sir Paul had previously told Martha Kearney on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the final song from the Liverpool band features Lennon’s voice.

George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and John Lennon (PA)

He said: “When Peter Jackson did the film (The Beatles) Get Back, where it was us making the Let It Be album, he was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette and a piano.

“He could separate them with AI, he’d tell the machine ‘That’s a voice, this is a guitar, lose the guitar’.

“So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had that we worked on and we just finished it up. It will be released this year.

“We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so then we could mix the record as you would do. It gives you some sort of leeway.”

Sir Paul said there is a “good side” to AI but also a “scary side” as well as being an “interesting thing” that people are “all sort of tackling at the moment” and trying to deal with.