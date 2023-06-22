Michael Eavis: Glastonbury ‘got there eventually’ in tempting musical legends

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis

The co-founder of Glastonbury has said the event “got there eventually” in tempting musical heavyweights Sir Elton John and Yusuf/Cat Stevens to play at the festival for the first time.

Writing in festival newspaper the Glastonbury Free Press published on Thursday morning, Michael Eavis added that social responsibility is “essential to the very existence” of the Worthy Farm showpiece in Somerset – as it prepares to celebrate 75 years of the NHS after also managing a successful social housing programme.

On first-time performers Sir Elton and Stevens, the 87-year-old said: “Elton John is obviously going to be incredible. I’m so pleased he’s finally playing.

“I can’t wait for Cat Stevens. I absolutely love his music.”

Eavis said he visited Stevens in London 20 years ago to try and persuade him to play at his festival, catching a train, then a bus to get to the veteran folk singer-songwriter’s house.

“He knew I was coming, so he’d out put all the tablecloths and he gave me a piece of cake,” Eavis said.

“We had a really nice afternoon. After that, I thought it would happen … but it didn’t, well not until now.

“I’m so glad we got there eventually.”

Eavis was present from afar as the festival gates were opened for Glastonbury on Wednesday morning by his daughter Emily Eavis.

He sat in a red Land Rover as she welcomed festival-goers with a countdown from 10 after he had arrived back to Somerset from London late on Tuesday night having spent the evening at the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery following three years of refurbishments.

Eavis visited the National Portrait Gallery’s opening in London on Tuesday evening (Ian West/PA)

Eavis also commented on the social and political actions taken by the festival, which last year invited climate activist Greta Thunberg onto its main Pyramid Stage.

This year, the main stage is decorated with a mural dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the NHS, which takes place on July 5 this year, with the grass in front of the centrepiece painted with the words: “We Stand With The NHS.”

Eavis said he is “such a big fan” of the NHS after being diagnosed with cancer twice in his life.

“Each time the NHS killed it off … to have a totally free health service is just incredible and they’re so good at what they do,” he said.

“Social responsibility is absolutely essential to the very existence of the event.

“It’s in our guts. The politics, the campaigning, anti-nuclear, pro-peace, anti-military.

“That’s all so important. More so now than ever.”

Eavis has helped to build 52 rented social homes near to the festival site in a project which was recently visited by former footballer Gary Lineker – of whom Eavis said in Thursday’s paper: “I like his concern for humanity.”