Tom Cruise thanks Italy at world premiere of seventh Mission: Impossible film

Italy Mission Impossible World Premiere

Tom Cruise thanked Italy for its help in helping overcome the challenges of filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, at the film’s world premiere in Rome.

The Hollywood star recalled the “beautiful time” he had had in the country, despite the struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie’s release was pushed back several times due to the pandemic, but Cruise said it was a period he would “never forget”.

The Hollywood star recalled the ‘beautiful time’ he had had in the country, despite the struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

He attended the global premiere of the film in the Italian capital on Monday, joined by returning co-stars Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, as well as director Christopher McQuarrie.

Speaking on stage with McQuarrie ahead of the screening, Cruise told audiences: “I really want to take a moment to express how special this evening is.

“I want to take a moment to thank Rome, thank Venice, thank Italy.

The cast poses on the red carpet of the world premiere for the movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning at the Spanish Steps in Rome (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

“It was quite challenging – I don’t want to talk about it too much but everyone knows when we shot this film here and what was going on in the world.

“Had it not been for every person in the entire community that worked with us, all the way from the restaurants and the streets and the police, the government, the medical staff – to make sure we were all safe and create what we were able to create this evening.

“We were on the phone every day to keep everything going to bring work to people, to bring art to people.

Simon Pegg (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

“People came to work daily to say hello to us and encourage us – it was a very beautiful time and I’m very proud of what we’ve created – this is all (of) yours.”

He added: “It’s a time I will never forget – thank you for this very special night in Rome.”

“To come back again with all of the masks off on this beautiful day to celebrate, all together in a big theatre with a big screen.

Actress Rebecca Ferguson (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

“Everyone looks so handsome and beautiful in their outfits for this evening. Thank you all for being here and thank you for your help in making this happen.”

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One sees Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his team set out to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity.