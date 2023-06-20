Award-winning Broadway production of Life Of Pi to close next month

Life Of Pi sign on a theatre

The award-winning Broadway production of Life Of Pi will end its run next month, it has been announced.

The show, based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martel, will see its last performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on July 23.

It comes shortly after the show scooped several wins at the 76th Tony Awards on June 11.

Announcing the news on social media on Tuesday, the show said: “Our Broadway journey is coming to an end on Sunday, July 23rd.

“Just FIVE WEEKS left to see the 3-time Tony Award-winning theatrical wonder.

“To our incredible #LifeOfPiBway family – thank you for everything.”

Written by British actress and writer Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Max Webster, the Broadway play opened on March 30.

Andrzej Goulding, left, and Tim Hatley accept the award for best scenic design of a play for Life Of Pi at the 76th annual Tony Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Its British creative team were honoured at the Tonys, with the production taking home awards for best scenic design, best lighting design and best sound in a play.

The accolades were accepted by Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Tim Lutkin and Carolyn Downing respectively.

Goulding and Downing both gave shout-outs to Sheffield Theatres in the UK, where their play had its world premiere.