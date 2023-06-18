The Witcher cast tells Henry Cavill: ‘We love you and we’ll miss you’

Henry Cavill in Witcher second series

Henry Cavill has been told by the cast of The Witcher that they will “miss” him as he bows out of the hit fantasy Netflix series.

The 40-year-old British actor, also known for his roles as Superman in the 2013 Man Of Steel film, is set to be replaced as travelling monster hunter Geralt of Rivia by Australian actor Liam Hemsworth for the fourth season.

Speaking at Tudum 2023: A Netflix Global Fan Event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Joey Batey (Jaskier) said: “We of course cannot ignore that this is your last season with us, Henry.

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey just debuted a brand new clip from The Witcher Season 3 at #TUDUM! pic.twitter.com/JEsz6FHlYz — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 17, 2023

“From us, from everyone here apparently, we want to thank you so, so much for your incredible contribution to The Witcher across three seasons. We are (going to) miss you and we love you.”

Cavill was also on stage alongside other stars of the show – based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series – including Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) and Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra).

He said: “I’m (going to) talk about what it was like filming my final season and I actually just want to talk about my co stars here because once again, it was such a pleasure and an honour to be working with you guys.

“You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being over simplified and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care and effort and believe me working with you guys was the biggest pleasure.

“So just want to say I’m (going to) miss you. I’m (going to) miss you very much.”

Cavill previously revealed to The Graham Norton Show that he was very keen on being “loyal to the source material” when he is on set.

Freya Allan, Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra. (Ian West/PA)

He was also set to return to the character of Superman after it was revealed in a post-credits scene of Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero film Black Adam last year.

However, Cavill announced in December he will not be returning as Superman.

He said at the time it “isn’t the easiest” but that he respected the decision of newly instated DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The Enola Holmes star has also previously confirmed his involvement in the creation of a Warhammer Cinematic Universe, based on the games, which he will reportedly both star in and executive produce.



Games Workshop, which makes Warhammer, said in 2022 it had agreed a deal with Amazon to make films and TV programmes.