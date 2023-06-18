Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reveals bandaged sore foot at Comic Relief gala

Mrs Doubtfire Comic Relief Gala – London

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has taken to the red carpet of a Comic Relief gala with a bandage on her foot.

Other stars attending the charity event on Sunday to see musical Mrs Doubtfire at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre included Notting Hill star Hugh Grant.

Sir Tony Robinson, who recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of Blackadder, and Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish were smiling as they arrived for the show.

Hugh Grant attends the Mrs Doubtfire Comic Relief Gala

Ballas, known as the Queen of Latin for her professional dancing skills, said in her Instagram stories that her injury was caused by a gardening accident prior to attending the musical.

The 62-year-old wore a pink matching jacket and skirt with a white top along with heels as her right foot wore the white support bandage.

Funds for Comic Relief are being raised by the production through bucket collections and card reader donations – as well as selected ticket sales.

Su Pollard

The musical, based on the 1993 film starring Robin Williams as an out-of-work actor who impersonates a nanny to see his children, previously had a performance at BBC One’s Comic Relief show in March.

The cast did a rendition of Make Me A Woman from the new stage show.

Other celebrities such as Hi-de-Hi! actress Su Pollard – who was dressed in an black and gold outfit complete with a blue feathery dress, fake red apple on her head and a frog-style purse – seemed delighted before the show.