Rob Burrow’s daughters push him to complete Leeds running course on Father’s Day

Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey and children

Rob Burrow and his daughters have completed the Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior Run together on Father’s Day.

The England rugby league player, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in late 2019, was pushed by Macy, 11, and Maya, eight, along the course on Sunday.

The Burrow family, which also includes wife Lindsey and Jackson, four, were also pictured celebrating with their medals after crossing the finish line.

The event is trying to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity MND Centre Appeal.

Rob Burrow is pushed by his daughters, Maya (left) and Macy (right) (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ahead of the race, 40-year-old Burrow said: “I’m really looking forward to my kids pushing me round the fun run. I think it might be a bumpy ride.”

The mini and junior routes took place alongside the Leeds 10k that ran through the city as part of the Jane Tomlinson Run For All Event.

Last month, Kevin Sinfield pushed Burrow at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and carried his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate over the finish line to complete the course together.

Burrow raising awareness of motor neurone disease has seen him become an MBE in 2021 and receive praise from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in March this year.