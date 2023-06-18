Notification Settings

In Pictures: Musical theatre fans enjoy free performances in London sunshine

ShowbizPublished:

Stars from Frozen, Cabaret and Wicked entertained the crowds.

Maude Apatow and the cast of Cabaret on stage during West End Live
Crowds of musical theatre fans were treated to free performances as a host of stars from the shows sang and danced in the London sunshine.

Stars from hits including Cabaret and Wicked were among those entertaining people during the West End Live initiative in Trafalgar Square.

The stars of Cabaret perform at West End Live
The stars of Cabaret were among those to perform at West End Live in London (Jeff Moore/PA)
Crowds in Trafalgar Square
Crowds enjoyed a weekend of free live performances from West End musicals in Trafalgar Square (Jeff Moore/PA)
Crowds at West End Live
West End Live is a weekend of free live performances from West End musicals (Jeff Moore/PA)

Musical fans tried to keep cool during West End Live as the stars performed on stage.

Umbrella used to shade from the sun at West End Live
Umbrellas were used to shade from the sun (Jeff Moore/PA)
Woman using a fan
Some used fans to stay cool (Jeff Moore/PA)
People at West End Live
The free performances were enjoyed across the weekend (Jeff Moore/PA)

Stars from Frozen, Cabaret and Wicked were among those to perform in Trafalgar Square during the weekend.

Samantha Barks from Frozen on stage during West End Live
Samantha Barks from Frozen on stage during West End Live (Jeff Moore/PA)
Maude Apatow and the cast of Cabaret
Maude Apatow and the cast of Cabaret thrilled fans in the sunshine in London (Jeff Moore/PA)
Members of the cast of Wicked on stage
Members of the cast of Wicked on stage (Jeff Moore/PA)
