Reality spin-off of Squid Game will air in November, trailer reveals

A scene from Squid Game

Netflix has revealed a trailer for the streaming giant’s new reality competition series based on the hit dystopian Korean drama Squid Game.

In the teaser for Squid Game: The Challenge, which is set to be released in November, a warehouse is used to construct an elaborate set where contestants battle through a series of games, inspired by the original show.

The 10-part competition will see entrants try to win a prize of 4.56 million dollars (£3,736,054) as they are seen being watched by a similar doll to the Korean series while wearing comparable green tracksuits.

There will be 456 real players entering the game – and each round contestants are eliminated when their strategies, alliances and character are put to the test.

However, the streamer confirmed when it announced the show in 2022 that the players will not face the deadly consequences of the drama series, and their worst fate will be going home empty-handed.

Netflix also announced at Tudum 2023: A Netflix Global Fan Event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, that The Acolyte star Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo would be returning for season two of the show Squid Game.

The dystopian Korean drama series was described as the streaming giant’s “biggest TV show ever” when it was released in 2021.

It also teased that new cast members South Korean boy band ZE:A singer Yim Si-Wan, Misaeng: Incomplete Life star Kang Ha-Neul, The Day Of The Kidnapping star Park Sung-Hoon, and rapper, record producer and actor Yang Dong-Geun will also be starring as new players.