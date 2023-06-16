Public vote for their Love Island favourites, leaving six contestants vulnerable

Love Island cast

Six islanders will be left vulnerable in the latest episode of Love Island as they learn that the public has been voting for their three favourite boys and three favourite girls.

One by one, the islanders will be told who is saved, after they are called to the fire pit.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jess Harding will return from her date with bombshell footballer Scott Van-Der-Sluis to talk to Sammy Root, before Mitchel Taylor pulls her for a chat.

Jess jokes to Sammy, who she is coupled up with, that she had heard he was talking to Leah Taylor all night, and Sammy laughs: “Not all night, stop it.”

First Look: Who are your favourite Islanders? The Islanders find out you've been busy voting! ? Who's at risk of being dumped?#LoveIsland continues tonight at 9pm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 16, 2023

Discussing how her date with Scott went, Jess will tell Sammy: “I’ve been open and honest with you. I still am open, it’s made me realise a little bit…”

Sammy interjects: “That you fancy me more than you thought..?”

Jess says: “Yeah. That’s how I feel genuinely…”

Sammy admits that he chatted to Leah for quite a while that evening, but was left thinking about Jess.

He says: “She’s got decent chat, she’s a very pretty girl, but I did keep thinking about you.”

Later on in the episode, Mitchel will pull Jess for a chat to get something off of his chest.

He says: “I am available… I kind of want to get to know you a bit more.”

Jess shoots… And she scores a date with hunky footballer Scott ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KXYBpKeLXJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 15, 2023

He adds: “The She’s A Keeper thing (football-themed challenge)… watching you, when you fell on your a*** I went, ‘I fancy this girl.’ I swear to god. Now you know I fancy you a bit.”

Confessing to Medhi Edno, Tyrique Hyde and Sammy that he had pulled Jess for a chat, Sammy tells Mitchel that he is “sly” for not telling him about it first.

Sammy says: “I’ll be real yeah, I thought it was a bit sly. Mentioning it in front of all the boys instead of just pulling me and just saying, ‘Sammy, I’m feeling Jess.’

He adds: “I haven’t got a problem with you chatting with her, I just thought it was just a little bit sly.”

Following his date with Jess, Scott will speak to the other girls in the villa to see whether they are closed off in their couples.

Chatting besides the fire pit, Catherine Agbaje will tell Scott she was “interested” by his arrival.

*The woman of the match has left the chat* #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FgUjj6L04H — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 15, 2023

“I was interested… I was intrigued. I was like, ‘Hmmm, what does he have to bring?’” she says.

Smiling, Scott asks: “Am I bringing anything yet?” and Catherine replies: “Yeah…”

Later, Scott will speak to Molly Marsh and ask her about Zachariah Noble, who she is coupled up with.

Molly says: “I found a connection with Zach and seeing where that goes, but obviously not closing myself off, staying open.”

Scott replies: “It doesn’t seem like anyone’s closed off.”

Molly says: “No and I don’t think anyone should be yet.”