Netflix documentary on the ‘meteoric ascent’ of Wham! to air next month

WHAM!

A new documentary following the “meteoric ascent to success” of 80s pop sensation Wham! will be released on Netflix next month.

The 90-minute film, titled Wham!, will give a “genuinely authentic account” of the bands rise, told by former bandmates Andrew Ridgeley and the late George Michael.

It is due for release on Netflix on July 5.

I am delighted to bring you the news that WHAM!, the documentary film, is coming to Netflix on 5th July 2023. It is a genuinely authentic account of WHAM!’s meteoric ascent to success and of how WHAM! came to find such a special place in the hearts of many pic.twitter.com/NNPbL141Wd — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) June 15, 2023

Announcing the news on Twitter, Ridgeley wrote: I am delighted to bring you the news that WHAM!, the documentary film, is coming to Netflix on 5th July 2023.

“It is a genuinely authentic account of WHAM!’s meteoric ascent to success and of how WHAM! came to find such a special place in the hearts of many.”

Wham! will explore the story of teenage best friends Ridgeley and Michael, who went on to produce a spate of timeless pop songs including Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, and Last Christmas.

Fun and sunshine, there's enough for everyone. WHAM!, the new documentary film charting the global rise of pop sensations George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, told in their own words. Coming to Netflix 5 July. pic.twitter.com/KVVdZ0m9DQ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 15, 2023

During their time in the spotlight they became the very first western pop act to play in China.

Wham! is directed by Chris Smith and produced by John Battsek and Simon Halfon.

The film offers “unprecedented access” to both Ridgeley and Michael’s personal archive including never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews.