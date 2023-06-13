Latest Love Island bombshells get first pick in recoupling

Love Island

One girl will be left single when a recoupling takes place on the latest episode of Love Island.

Bombshells Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor will get to pick their couples before the boys have their say on who they want to pair up with.

The islanders will be asked to gather around the firepit as they are told: “Tonight there will be a recoupling where the boys will pick which girls they would like to couple up with.

“The girls not picked to be in a couple will be left single and vulnerable.”

So who do we think Charlotte and Leah will crack on with? ?#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yFWFo0RzlH — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2023

Charlotte will then receive a text which reads: “Charlotte and Leah – as the newest arrivals, before the boys make any decisions you will choose who you’d like to couple up with first.”

The episode will also see Zachariah Noble lean in for a kiss with Molly Marsh, following his date with Charlotte and Leah.

The 25-year-old will head up to the terrace to tell Molly: “I think over these last few days, I’ve genuinely enjoyed this. I’m glad I’ve got you up here, this is nice…”

Leaning in for a kiss he confesses: “I think it’s been a long time coming. Definitely something I could get used to though.”

Tyrique Hyde also went on a date with Charlotte and Leah but will admit to Ella Thomas, who he is currently coupled up with, that she was in the back of his mind.

Asked whether he wants to get to know both of the girls, Tyrique says: “I don’t know. If I’m being honest, when I was on the dates you were in the back of my head still.

“I said to them it would take a lot… if we have conversations and that, my mind could change, I told them I’m not fully closed off basically.”

On Friday, George Fensom became the first islander to be dumped from the villa after Whitney Adebayo opted to pair up with Mehdi Edno over George.

Whitney and Mehdi will embark on their first date when Whitney receives a text which reads: “Whitney, It’s time for you and Mehdi to head off on your first date. #MehdiMania #ItsWhitneyBitch.”