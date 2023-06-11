Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper announces birth of his daughter

UK Farm to Fork Summit

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has announced that his partner Taya has given birth to a daughter.

The TV personality, 24, shot to fame in 2021 after the release of the hit Prime Video farming show, which follows former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run an Oxfordshire farm in the Cotswolds.

Cooper, an agricultural entrepreneur and farm contractor, said he is calling his second child Willa Grace. He already has a son called Oscar.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “Welcome to the world. Willa Grace Cooper. Born in CHIPPING NORTON.”

He also shared a photo of him with the baby in his arms.

Since finding fame, Cooper has met the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street to talk about the farming sector in the Farm to Fork summit in May.

He appeared alongside supermarket chiefs and leaders of retail, trade and production organisations for the meeting.

Cooper’s clumsily endearing persona on the show – which also featured “Charming” Charlie Ireland, Clarkson’s land agent and adviser – has also earned him more than 1.9 million Instagram followers