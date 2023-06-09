Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jack Whitehall says his ‘nepo-dad’ has yet to offer him parenting advice

ShowbizPublished:

It comes after the comedian, 34, recently announced on social media that he and girlfriend Roxy Horner are expecting their first child together.

Jack Whitehall
Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall has said his father Michael Whitehall is a “nepo-dad”, but has yet to offer him any advice on parenting.

The comedian and actor, 34, said his father, 83, has “cut him loose” since they starred together in their hit Netflix comedy show and now appears on shows with his wife instead.

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father sees the duo travel around the world together.

Ron’s Gone Wrong world premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
(left to right) Michael Whitehall, Jack Whitehall and Hilary Whitehall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking to The Times, Whitehall said: “It’s so annoying. I’ve got a nepo-dad.

“He very much took his opportunity and is thriving now. He’s cut me loose.”

“He’s off doing his podcast and appearing on shows with my mum, and they’re talking about going on tour themselves. Insane.”

A “nepo baby” has become a popular phrase to describe the children of celebrities who have succeeded in similar industries to their parents.

It comes after Whitehall announced on social media that he and girlfriend Roxy Horner are expecting their first child together.

Asked if his father had given him any advice, he told The Times: “No, he’s probably waiting to get offered some podcast or Netflix series, so he’s keeping his powder dry until someone writes him a cheque.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said he may have to retire the Travels With My Father brand, but suggested his child could one day replace his father as an alternative “sidekick”.

Whitehall and Horner announced news of their child in May with Whitehall posting a photo of them together on Twitter with a scan of the baby and a caption that read: “Should probably finally learn to drive now.”

In his interview with The Times, he joked: “I thought I was going to be like Al Pacino and have a kid at 83.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News