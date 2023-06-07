Tupac Shakur’s ‘passion’ remembered at posthumous Walk of Fame ceremony

Tupac Shakur's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakur’s sister hailed her brother’s “work and passion” as the US rapper was honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur said that even as a teenager, her brother had had a dream to receive the honour.

Widely considered as one of the most influential rap artists of all time, Shakur died after being shot in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1996 at the age of 25.

Though his career lasted just five years, he remains one of the most complex and prolific artists of his generation, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide.

Both 1996’s All Eyez On Me and his Greatest Hits collection have been certified Diamond, surpassing the 10 million mark and placing them among the top-selling albums of all time.

Hundreds of fans gathered along Hollywood Boulevard for the ceremony on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Accepting the honour, Shakur’s sister said: “It fills my heart with honour standing here today representing the Shakur family.

“Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great. And as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold.”

Becoming visibly emotional, she added: “From the first time he stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo Theatre at 13 years old, before anyone recognised his name, he knew he had a dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame.

“Today we’re not just honouring a star on the ground, but we’re honouring the work and the passion that he put into making his dreams come true.

“His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today.”

Ms Shakur was joined by film director Allen Hughes and writer Jamal Joseph, who both gave remarks at the ceremony, which was emceed by US radio host Big Boy.

In April 2017, Shakur was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, making him the first solo hip-hop artist to be recognised for inclusion in his first eligible year.

The rapper also found success and critical acclaim as an actor, starring in films such as Juice, Poetic Justice, Above The Rim, Gridlock’d, and Gang Related.

His life and legacy have continued to impact and influence culture today, from a groundbreaking performance via hologram at the 2012 Coachella Music Festival, to a spoken-word appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 album To Pimp A Butterfly.

That same year the Grammy Museum opened Shakur’s first museum exhibit, All Eyez On Me: The Writings Of Tupac Shakur.

Shakur's star is the 2,758th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is awarded in the category of Recording

The first estate-authorised biography of Shakur is due to be published later this year.

Written by author and screenwriter Staci Robinson, who knew Shakur as a young man, the book, titled Tupac Shakur: The Authorised Biography, will arrive on October 24.

Shakur’s star is the 2,758th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is awarded in the category of Recording.