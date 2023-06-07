Haim reveal no one wanted to sign them as an all-female rock band

Haim talk to ELLE UK about overcoming challenges to establish themselves as an all-female rock band, touring, and their close friendship with Taylor Swift.

American band Haim has said that “no one wanted to sign them” when they were beginning to establish themselves as an all-female rock band.

Consisting of sisters Alana, Danielle and Este Haim, the family band began in 2007 and have said that they were often told that they wouldn’t “make it”.

The band talked about how they formed the group, with Danielle telling Elle UK: “We were writing songs. Really bad songs and Haim just kind of began.”

Alana, also an actress who has starred in comedy-drama Licorice Pizza, added: “We would pay for our friends to come to our shows so there were people in the audience.”

The July/August edition of Elle UK (Tierney Gearon/Elle UK/PA)

According to the 31-year-old, no one wanted to sign the band when they were trying to gain a footing in the industry.

She said: “The amount of people who were like, ‘You’re never going to make it. Give up!’

“We’ve done so many things in our career, despite what people in the industry have said.

“Being told you’ll never sell out a venue, then you do.

“You’ll never headline a festival, and then we do. It fuels the fire.”

Haim talked to Elle UK about overcoming challenges including industry sexism (Tierney Gearon/Elle UK/PA)

Danielle said: “People would say to us, ‘You’ll never get a record deal’.

“‘A girl rock band, unfortunately, is not something you see’.

“People used to say that shit all the time.

“But we had such a crazy focus, plus we’re sisters – we’re like a wolf pack.”

The band also discussed claims that they do not play their own instruments with Danielle explaining: “We like to move!

“Some male bands can get away with dancing and not putting guitar solos on their albums and are still considered a rock band.

“With our third album, we were a little more conscious of that.

“On our first two albums (Days Are Gone and Something To Tell You) there aren’t a lot of guitar solos.

“And we dance in our music videos because we love to dance, but some people would write it off and say, ‘Oh, they don’t actually play their own instruments’.”

Known for songs Falling and The Wire, the band has collaborated with a variety of music artists including megastar Taylor Swift, who they describe as an inspirational and hard-working friend.

Danielle said: “Seeing how hard she works is insane.

“She never complains. She’s the most incredible performer, and so inspiring as a friend.”

Alana added: “When we met, it was ‘game over’– we just connected on so many levels.

“We have the same musical tastes. It just kind of clicks. As friendships do.”